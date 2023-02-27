NMRTC San Diego hosts Black History Month Event

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey | SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ariel Kentleblanc, right,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey | SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ariel Kentleblanc, right, performs during a Black History Month observance onboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego in the hospital’s auditorium, Feb. 24, 2023. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey) see less | View Image Page

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Diversity team hosted a Black History Month Event in the hospital’s auditorium February 24, 2023.



The event, which consisted of informative posters, a song performance by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ariel Kentleblanc, a poem recited by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sammuel Goodwin and words from Master Chief Personnel Specialist Dan Mason, celebrated the important people and events in the history of African Americans.



“It’s important to celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans in our collective American history because our ancestors did great things with the most meager accommodations and managed to be contributing members of the greater society, despite humble beginnings,” said Kentleblanc. “Events like these help us reflect on their efforts and inspire positive outlooks on today.”



Mason, who provided personal experience and perspective, highlighting how appreciative and inspired Sailors were to see “someone who looked like them”, appreciates the benefits that the acceptance and encouragement of diverse perspectives and cultures adds to the overall Navy experience.



“Diversity is a huge part of our Navy culture, without it we would fail to understand what we all bring to the table to complete any mission,” said Mason. “Being a black master chief doesn’t mean that I am better than anyone. It just means that I can bring a different perspective to the table of leaders to help create a culture of equality and inclusion. Speaking at the [Black History Month] event today made me feel really humbled and honored to be able to share stories about Black History and to also share what we have done to inspire change not just at NMCSD, but throughout our Navy.”



Capt. Kim Davis, NMRTC San Diego's commander, closed the event tasking those in attendance to be curious, challenge assumptions, focus on how actions can inspire change today, and to make a ripple in a pond that will develop for years to come.



