NAVWAR Workforce Inspires Change at Black History Month Celebration

Throughout the month of February, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) joined the nation in celebrating Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, recognizing the achievements and appreciating the contributions of Black Americans and the positive impact they’ve had on our nation’s history, heritage, and progress.



This year’s theme focused on the importance of “Black Resistance” and “Inspiring Change,” spotlighting those who have led the charge in calling out iniquities and whose courage has transformed our nation’s definitions of freedom and equality.



Organized by the NAVWAR Black Employment Program (BEP), this year’s Black History Month celebration was held as a hybrid event, Feb. 15, at NAVWAR Headquarters in San Diego, with more than 400 employees attending in person and more than 700 attending online.



Providing the keynote speech for the event was the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, who recognized the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel, celebrating the richness and diversity of their contributions, and identifying ways we can use our differences for the good of our country.



“The most important thing I can leave you with today is to hear each other, hear each other’s different perspectives, no matter the color of one’s skin, religion or background,” said Del Toro. “We must try to understand each other so that we can grow together as one.”



As an example of bravery, Del Toro went on to tell story of Robert Smalls, a skilled sailor and statesman born into slavery in South Carolina. Smalls heroically piloted the Confederate steamer Planter out of the Charleston harbor with his family, other slaves, and military cargo, turning the ship over to the U.S. Navy. He ultimately rose to become captain of the Planter. Smalls continued to sail for the Union and following the Civil War served in the U.S. House as a representative from South Carolina.



In honor of Smalls, on Feb. 27, following NAVWAR’s Black History Month event, Del Toro announced that the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser formerly named USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) will be renamed USS Robert Smalls (CG 62).



Moved by the story, NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small echoed Del Toro, emphasizing the courage it takes to stand up for what is right and the importance of resisting the status quo to strengthen our country for a better tomorrow.



Speaking virtually from the West Coast was Lt. Cmdr. Frantz Bien-Aime, call sign Apollo, a Naval Aviator from Naval Air Station (NAS) North Island, who shared his own personal story of how he got to where he is today, starting with his refugee parents’ journey from Haiti to Miami. He recognized how the efforts of past generations of Black Americans, like that of Robert Smalls, enabled opportunities that would have not been available to him otherwise.



“Through the years of my story’s evolution, I have come across or heard stories about many contributions of Black Americans, across various disciplines,” said Apollo. “I learned of the tireless efforts of many Americans that came before me, to ensure the rights afforded by our founding documents were equally applicable to everyone in the land. I am keenly aware of the many things I have accomplished to this point, that even one of them, would not have been possible for many half a century ago.”



Also attending virtually from the East Coast was Amanda Patterson-Womble, NIWC Atlantic’s African American/Black Employment Team chair, who recited an original poem titled “The Teal Hairbrush,” drawing attention to the daily struggle so many Black men and women have faced in the past and are still facing today. Here is an excerpt from her poem:



I bought my son a teal-colored hairbrush, so if he is stopped;

When he is stopped....Again;

Prayerfully, no one will shoot my son

Saying his hairbrush was a gun.

I don’t have to call him with panic to say,

“Make sure your brush isn’t on your seat, don’t forget to never let your hands meet,”

Keep them visible, if they want the registration; Don’t Reach!

Come home Alive, we’ll talk, we’ll deal with it then.

Don’t pay the price with your life, for another man’s sin!”



In addition to the Black History Month Celebration, NAVWAR’s BEP has organized a number of events focused on honoring the Black community and educating the NAVWAR workforce on African American heritage including Kwanzaa discussions, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, and an upcoming Juneteenth celebration, currently planned for June 14, 2023.



“Coming from humble beginnings to start my career in the government, I never dreamed that I would get the chance to, not only be a part of, but lead a group that would produce an event as inspirational as the BEP-led Black History Month Celebration event,” said Rona Brownridge, NAVWAR BEP co-chair. “I appreciate the chance to help guide the command in enhancing promotional opportunities for all minorities to achieve a more diverse and equitable work environment for all employees. An event this big and successful could only have been made possible with the dedication and determination of the BEP team. We'll be looking forward to future programs and challenges to push for inclusivity and equity.”



The NAVWAR BEP will continue to promote cultural diversity and development through its celebration of all employees, aiming to enrich the lives of civilians, contractors, and the NAVWAR community at large through community service, academics, barrier analysis, and communication.



