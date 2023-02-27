Black History Month Employee Spotlight: NSWC Philadelphia Division Recognizes Chemist Jasmine Richardson

Photo By Jay Butterbaugh | In celebration of Black History Month, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia...... read more read more Photo By Jay Butterbaugh | In celebration of Black History Month, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division recognizes Jasmine Richardson for her accomplishments and contributions to the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) community. Richardson has been a full-time employee of NSWCPD as a chemist since 2017 and is also a chairperson in NSWCPD’s African American Employee Resource Group (AAERG). (U.S. Navy Photo by James Butterbaugh/Released) see less | View Image Page

In celebration of Black History Month, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division recognizes Jasmine Richardson for her accomplishments and contributions to the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) community.



Richardson currently serves as the Cyclone-class patrol ship (PC) and Guided-missile destroyer (DDG) Class Lube Oil analyst for NSWCPD’s Petrofluids & Material Performance Branch on the Fuels and Lubricants Team and is the chairperson of NSWCPD’s African American Employee Resource Group (AAERG).



“It’s an honor for me to be recognized for my work. I did not just start here, I started with the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP), and was able to work and build my way up through different college programs, and eventually become an employee. Looking back, I can see the personal and professional growth that I have had over my years working for the Department of Navy,” Richardson said.



The Philadelphia native officially started her employment with NSWCPD in 2017, but she has been involved with NSWCPD since she was a 16-year-old high school student at the Agnes Irwin School through the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP) and continued as part of SEAP.



Good mentors are important for a person beginning her NAVSEA journey at such a young age, and Richardson has many who continue imparting their wisdom to her as she becomes a role model for others.



“My first mentor was Ashley Ferguson (NSWCPD mechanical engineer) … to this day I still consider Ashley one of my mentors. I had the opportunity to intern directly under her for a few summers while I was in high school and along with Ashley was Kimberly Drake (American Society of Engineers chair) … she was running the summer Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) participants [program] and she told me ‘You should really start looking at our Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship,’” Richardson said.



After some apprehension, the Cheyney graduate joined the SMART Scholarship program where she would meet another important role model in her life.



“When I accepted that [SMART] scholarship, that’s when I gained my new mentor Diane Fricker (NSWCPD Petrofluids and Material Performance branch head) … I interned with her for two summers, and then when I came back as an employee Diane was still on the team, so I was able to learn more from Diane as she progressed and became the team lead and eventually now the branch head,” Richardson said.



She added, “She [Fricker] is definitely someone that I am truly amazed by because she is so confident no matter what table she is sitting at. She knows how to maneuver her way through every obstacle that might come her way. It’s inspiring to see how she was able to progress in her career all while also helping you to progress in whatever your career path may be. She really takes the time to figure out how to help you get an opportunity that you need so you can gain that missing experience.”



The accomplished chemist is grateful for all the people who have helped her along the way, so she is motivated to pay it forward to the next generation.



“At this point in my career, I can only hope that I can be an inspiration to other young people who are coming behind me and that I can help motivate others who have struggled with getting started in this industry since this is an underrepresented field for minorities and women,” Richardson said.



Her commitment to her community also grew from her teenage years and developed into wanting to become a part of leadership as Richardson is now the chairperson of NSWCPD’s AAERG.



“During my internship, I was going to an event in [Building] 77High and I was walking by this one table and it was the AAERG … I went to a Predominately White Institution (PWI) in high school where I was a member of the Black Student Union, so I already knew the importance and role that these African American groups can have professionally, socially, and as a support system,” Richardson said.



She continued, “Once I came on as a full-time employee at NSWCPD, I went to the first meeting as soon as possible and I have been involved with the AAERG ever since, and my involvement has just grown over the years.”



The AAERG chairperson has already achieved so much in her career, but being a part of one institution since your teenage years could wear on even the most devoted employee.



Richardson reached a point where it was feeling like she didn’t know what to do.



“Having applied for a Lab Manager position at Naval Station Rota (NAVSTA Rota) was probably one of the best things that I could have done for myself - both professionally and personally. When I came back to NSWCPD, I had new found confidence in myself,” Richardson said.



That new opportunity completely energized Richardson and gave her a sense of clairvoyance. She said, “I felt this new source of energy and I had more of an idea of what I wanted to do!”



She is now focusing her newfound energy and confidence on ascending to leadership roles.



“When I reflect upon who I am as a person and how I will like to see myself in my professional development, becoming a leader is the only way that I can see myself in the future. I see myself as a leader. As for my ultimate goal, after meeting Steffanie Easter, a former member of the Senior Executive Service (SES), my dream is to one day become a member of the SES,” Richardson said.



