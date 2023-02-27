The 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade Host the Norwegian Foot March; One of The Most Challenging Foreign Military Badges

The Norwegian foot march (NFM), also known as the "Marsjmerket," is a grueling annual event in Norway that tests soldiers' physical and mental endurance. The event is held annually, usually in May or June, and is open to soldiers of all ranks and branches. On 22 February 2023, the 9th Hospital Center, known as the "Long Horns," hosted the event in Ft. Hood, Texas.





The officer in charge was Captain Amanda R. Irby; she spent four months planning for the event that involved coordination with the Norwegian Embassy and mapping out the march route, a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) march soldiers must complete within a set time limit. The exact time limit varies depending on the soldier's age and gender, but generally ranges from three, four, or five hours. The march took place on Ft. Hood roads that were free of traffic. Captain Irby stated, "It was a great opportunity to plan an event that is rich in history, dating back to 1915. Specialist Leonardo A Herrera was one of my Soldiers that took on a lot of the planning tasks having prior experience with one at his last duty station – and he did a phenomenal job."





To complete the Norwegian foot march, Soldiers must have strong willpower and a determination to succeed. Many fail the march due to physical limitations, while others struggle due to the mental test that requires them to push past the pain and exhaustion. According to one of the participants, SPC Tiah, "I was amazed by everyone's hard work. So many Soldiers were up very early to cheer on and ensure all the participants were safe. All the competitors gave it their all, which made the event rewarding and fun. I hope we can continue holding this event so my soldiers can go out and test themselves." In addition to the physical and mental challenges associated with the required distance, soldiers must also carry a backpack with a set weight. The required weight used for the NFM was 25 pounds.





The Norwegian foot march is not just a test of individual Soldiers, but also a test of teamwork and camaraderie. Major Sabas Salgado the commander from the 126th FRSD, stated, "our Soldiers have been preparing for this event for the last six months. They put their hearts into the training to complete this monumental task. Some Soldiers tried to complete the march last year but fell short. This time there was no stopping them." Soldiers are encouraged to work together and support each other throughout the march, sharing supplies and helping each other over rugged terrain. This spirit of cooperation and teamwork is essential for soldiers to complete the march successfully.





The road foot is an important part of Norwegian army culture, and soldiers who complete the march receive a special badge known as the "Marsjmerket," which they can wear on their uniform. This badge is highly respected in the Norwegian army and symbolizes a soldier's dedication and commitment to their country. Soldiers who complete the march can wear this award if they meet the required prerequisites. In total, 18 Soldiers of the 9th Hospital Center attained the badge.





1st Place – Specialist Tia at 3 hours and 49 minutes

2nd Place – Sergeant First Class Jose A. Ledesma and Sergeant Bekmambet Alimbekov at 4 hours and 6 minutes

3rd Place – Sergeant Tyler L Treadway at 4 hours and 8 minutes

