9/11 shapes Soldier's path to chaplaincy

VICENZA, Italy — Before she was an Army chaplain, Sharon Browne worked in New York City, where her morning routine was to grab a one-dollar buttered egg roll from her favorite food stand on her way to her job at the mayor’s office.



On Sept. 11, 2001, Browne, now a U.S. Army Major who leads U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s gospel service, was running late and skipped breakfast. At 100 Church St., she stopped in her tracks. Looking up, she saw smoke billowing from the World Trade Center - what she thought was paper falling were people.



At that moment she heard the call to chaplaincy.



Nine years earlier, Browne had served 13 years in the Army as a supply specialist and an armorer. In the time after leaving the Army Browne had moved to New York in pursuit of a new career and a bachelor's degree, all while raising four children.





On 9/11, Browne found herself at a crossroads. Does she join the seminary or pursue her well-paid career. Browne said she chose to heed God’s calling to seminary and enrolled in Drew Theological School in Madison, New Jersey.



While in seminary Browne heard another calling — to serve her country once again. Browne recalled how in seminary, she was asked “where do you belong, where does your ministry best connect?” These simple questions made Browne realize that the people she knew best were Army Soldiers.



“The Army was my tribe, I had served for over 13 years. The people I knew best were Soldiers, not Airmen or Sailors– Soldiers.” Browne continued. “I knew what it was like to be a Soldier. I knew what it was like to do guard duty, CQ, and eat MREs,” said Browne.



On her 41st birthday, Browne reenlisted in the Army Reserves as a supply specialist while still attending seminary. Nine months after reenlisting, Browne deployed on Mother’s Day to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom leaving her children and schooling behind.



Although difficult, the deployment to Iraq proved to be instrumental for affirming Browne’s calling to Army chaplaincy.



“Everyone from E1 to O6 and even Iraqi soldiers, affirmed my call to be an Army chaplain.” Browne said. “I had the ability to work with Chaplain Roy Hamilton where I was afforded the space where I could preach and teach and understand what it was like to function in this context,” said Browne.



Browne had affirmed her calling to chaplaincy, yet after returning home from the deployment she found herself exhausted in every capacity and unable to finish the last semester of seminary.



“I got a phone call from my Command Sgt. Maj. asking me if I had returned to seminary, I told him I wasn't going to go back,” she continued.



“He gave me wonderful sergeant major mentoring and told me that I had gone too far to stop now. His words propelled me to finish seminary,” said Browne.



In 2008, Browne earned an active duty commission into the Chaplain Corps and fulfilled the calling she received on that street corner in New York City.



Today, after 32 years of Army service, Browne strives to be the chaplain that she wished she had when she first enlisted.



“I try to be the chaplain for my children. Even though I'm serving other people's children,” Browne continued. “I try to take care of other people's children like they are my children and to be as present and as open and as affirming as if it were my child,” said Browne.



Currently Browne is the chaplain for the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and strives to serve not only her unit but the entire Vicenza Military Community. Browne holds the Vicenza Gospel Service every Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Caserma Ederle Chapel.

