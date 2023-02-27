ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is beginning the process of lowering its reservoir elevations within the Red River of the North basin this week based on recent snow measurements to prepare for potential spring snowmelt.



On Monday, the Corps began releasing additional water from Reservation Dam. The Reservation Dam, part of the Lake Traverse project near Wheaton, Minnesota, is currently at 977 feet. The Reservation Dam pool will be lowered during March to 974.5 feet.



White Rock Dam, also part of the Lake Traverse project, is currently at 972.9 feet, and the Corps will begin to release flow to the Bois de Sioux to match Reservation Dam, also beginning this week.



Elevation at Orwell Dam near Fergus Falls, Minnesota, is currently at 1,063.9 feet. The Corps will begin to draw it down to a target elevation of 1,055 feet, starting March 1.



As a result of the changes, the surrounding water levels may change with little or no warning. The public is urged to use caution near the water, especially when going out on the ice upriver and downriver from the dams.



– 30 –

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:40 Story ID: 439351 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps begins spring drawdowns in the Red River of the North basin, by David Elmstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.