February 28, 2022, CAMP XIPHOS – U.S. Army Capt. Courtney Schoger, the CSOJTF-L liaison officer from Task Force Buckeye has begun the Camp Xiphos Operation Bottle Cap. This unique program consists of collecting and donating used plastic water bottle caps to donate to Green Wheelz, a non-profit located in Amman, with the goal of supporting underprivileged and disabled Jordanian children.

After the bottle caps are collected they are sent out to be melted down and used in a 3-D printing press to create prosthetics for children facing disabilities.

Cpt. Schoger and others involved in this program have currently collected around 30,000 bottle caps with a goal of 100,000 through 2023.

“It was amazing when I came here and found out about this program and how it benefits children in need,” said Schoger “just by drinking water and not throwing out the caps we’re able to make a big difference in a child’s life.”

An estimated 500 bottle caps are needed to create one prosthetic hand. Which will benefit the 10% of Jordanian children suffering from a physical disability.

“When you go into Amman and some of these cities, you really see how people live, it’s starkly different from how we live back home,” Schoger said. “You never realize how far such a little act could go to help these children.”

After the caps are collected and delivered to MSAB, the plastic is processed and formed into cylinders that are used for the 3D printer that creates the prosthetic hands.

Our efforts to support Jordanian children with disabilities creates a brighter future for the next generation. We hope that this work will not only leave a lasting impact on the region but will serve as an example for others to follow and continue this legacy of positive change.



