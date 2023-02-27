U.S. Navy Commander recognized for heroic actions that saved a life

U.S. Navy Commander David Bennett, deputy director for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Branch Clinics, was recognized for his heroic actions that saved a life.



CDR Bennett was at a high school wrestling match a few weeks ago when a spectator suffered cardiac arrest. CDR Bennett immediately sprang into action, directing bystanders to retrieve medical equipment will starting CPR on the gentleman. Bennett was able to regain the man’s heartrate, keeping him alive until paramedics arrived on the scene.



NMCCL was notified of CDR Bennett’s actions by another event goer, CDR (retired) Nathan Allen. Allen writes, “Having spent 24 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and having saved many lives running search and rescue cases, I know heroic actions when I see them. What Dave did on Feb 11th was heroic.”



On February 24, Bennett was formally awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his swift care of the man. Bennett spoke briefly about the event saying, “I have trained my whole life for moments like this, and when it happened, I knew what to do; it came naturally to me.”

