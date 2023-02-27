307th Bomb Wing Command Post Wins Big

Having two MVPs on the same team is impossible in sports, but not for the 307th Command Post.

Tech. Sgt. Clint Melancon and Senior Airman Jeremy Coleman proved that when both won Air Force Reserve Command awards for their work in the 307th Bomb Wing Command Post.

Melancon has won the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for Command and Control Operations four years in a row. He is the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of training at the 307th BW Command Post.

He praised his staff and peers, saying there would be no award without them, and expressed gratitude for the recognition.

"It lets me know that what I'm doing is meaningful, and I'm doing it right. And that keeps pushing me along every year because that award is not only for me,” said Melancon. “It's for everyone I work with, because without them it wouldn't be possible."

Before he became NCOIC of Training, he was an NCOIC of Nuclear Command and Control Systems. These systems generate messages for bombers to launch and take action in a nuclear event.

"I learned as much as I could. I stayed with it," Melancon said. "And before we knew it, I even had the company that made the systems call and ask questions."

He also said that winning this award gave him credibility and helped show his coworkers and commanders he was knowledgeable, trustworthy, and dependable.

Melancon plans on continuing down the track he's on, helping out Airmen and improving the efficiency at which the command post runs.

Coleman, received the AFRC Traditional Reservist C2 Operations Controller of the Year award for 2022.

Coleman expressed his gratitude for the award, saying it meant a lot to him because it was his first, and doing it in such a critical career field was remarkable.

He said it took a lot of work to win this award, operating in the tight time frame reservist’s face.

"We only come in for UTA's and annual tours, and a lot goes into the command post, especially at Barksdale since it's a nuclear base" Coleman said.

He thanked his supervisor and everyone in the command post for helping him get to this point.

"It's like a big family in the command post because it's a small career field. So once you meet somebody, you can rely on them for the rest of your career” said Coleman.

Coleman said he wants to continue progressing as far as possible in his career and positively impact the Air Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 14:05 Story ID: 439288 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th Bomb Wing Command Post Wins Big, by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.