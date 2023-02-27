Come eat at our lunch counter

FORT LEE, Va. – On Feb. 23, 2023, Kenner Army Health Clinic transformed its first-floor break room into a replica of the 1960s Greensboro, North Carolina Woolworth’s lunch counter where four Black college students politely asked to be served.



Kenner staff created the lunch counter as one of many educational displays to honor those who sat or stood in protest, so that the next generation of Black Americans didn’t have to. The historic sit-in sparked non-violent protests from others in college towns throughout the South during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s which ultimately led to Woolworth’s ending its policy of racial segregation in its stores.



Geneva Sanks, contracting officer at KAHC and member of the cultural observance committee, said, “We wanted to provide a program to educate employees with a timeline of civil rights history; so that we don’t forget, and continue to make strides in our daily lives.”



The room was decorated with exhibits detailing non-violent protests for civil rights in America. These included Ruby Bridges, The March on Washington, Brown v. The Board of Education, and Bloody Sunday.



Sharing food, song and fellowship, KAHC staff and friends began the program with Teshiera Johnson leading attendees in singing, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”



Bishop Albert Evans Jr., then gave a powerful rendition of Martin Luther King Jr.’s, legendary, “I Have a Dream,” speech. Tamla McGhee, security specialist, said, “Just listening to him gave me chills, and I felt like I was actually there - hearing Dr. King.”



Featured speaker, Rev. Dr. Sylvia Tucker, civil rights leader, director of pastoral care and chaplain for TriCities Hospital in Hopewell, Virginia, inspired attendees when she spoke about Black resistance, building bridges, and navigating barriers.



“I see the progress and change in America,” Tucker said. “We had the first Black president. We have the first Black, female vice president, and we have the first Black, female supreme court justice.



“And to those who want to erase our history,” Tucker added. “You cannot, because you would be erasing American history.”



Attendees agreed. “It’s important that we have events like this, so that we learn about our past and don’t repeat those mistakes,” Dr. Oluwaronke Awosika, occupational medicine physician, KAHC, said. “I enjoyed the event and both of the speakers.”



“It’s also great to have the support of the organization to have programs like this,” she added.



The purpose of Black History Month is to make all Americans aware of the struggle for freedom and equal opportunity, and to celebrate the many achievements of Black Americans in every field. It gives the DoD an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of Black Americans to the history of our nation and recognize and honor the service and sacrifice of Black Servicemembers and civilians.



The Department of Defense also has a painful history of segregation, and we celebrate those who worked to overcome such obstacles and advance change. Their courage to stand up or sit down, when necessary, and to come together against racial injustices changed this Department and our nation.



The goal was to highlight non-violent historical events in the movement to obtain equal rights for Black Americans. These cultural observances at KAHC help reinforce the DoD’s commitment to building cohesive teams in inclusive environments.

