Top human resources HHC changes responsibility

Responsibility of Headquarters and Headquarters Company for the largest human resources command in the military has changed hands between two Soldiers with more than four decades of service between them.



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s HHC welcomed a new first sergeant during a change of responsibility ceremony here in the HRC courtyard Feb. 24.



1st Sgt. Stephen P. Hall assumed responsibility from 1st Sgt. Alikeisha B. Waters during an outdoor ceremony hosted by HRC HHC Commander, Maj. Tony Ibrahim.



Ibrahim mentioned his prior service history with Waters before celebrating her accomplishments as HHC’s top enlisted leader.



“1st Sgt. Waters, we go way back to when I was a second lieutenant, and you were a staff sergeant,” Ibrahim said. “We ran a battalion S1 together, we’ve experienced combat together, and we culminated by leading HHC, HRC together. Over the years, it is amazing to witness the wife, the mother, and the leader that you’ve become.”



Waters enlisted in the Army in 1998. Since then, she’s held numerous positions throughout her Army career as a personnel administrative specialist and a human resources specialist.



Waters, who is retiring, reminisced about her time leading HHC, thanking HHC Soldiers and HRC leaders for their support.



“Being a Soldier’s Soldier, having a positive attitude, common knowledge, an empathy meter, and networking with units across the installation has given me the ability to have an impact of how you can shape a Soldier’s career, outcome on life and mental stability,” Waters said. “To the officers, NCOs, Soldiers and civilians of HRC, thank you for having faith in me and trusting me with decisions.”



Hall, a native of Asheville, North Carolina, enlisted in the Army in 2006 as a fire direction specialist after attending basic training here. He then reclassed and attended advanced individual training as a human resources specialist in 2009.



As he embarks on his new journey at HRC, Hall said he looks forward to setting and reaching new goals and achieving higher standards.



“Seventeen years ago this week, as I attended basic training just across the street from where we currently are, I never would have imagined I would be standing here in front of you today as the first sergeant of the largest human resources organization in the world,” Hall said. “This truly is a dream come true.”

