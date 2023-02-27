NMRC Black History Month Profile: Dr. Kevin Porter

Photo By Sidney Hinds | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Feb. 21, 2023) Dr. Kevin Porter, director, Defense Infectious...... read more read more Photo By Sidney Hinds | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Feb. 21, 2023) Dr. Kevin Porter, director, Defense Infectious Diseases Research Directorate, Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), has dedicated over three decades to the study of infectious disease, through active-duty service in the U.S. Navy and as a civilian. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released) see less | View Image Page

February marks Black History Month, during which the Navy joins the nation in recognizing the accomplishments, contributions and stories of the black Americans who shape our country. As the 2023 observances come to a close, Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) looks inward to our own staff who have distinguished themselves in their contributions to the nation and the military community.



One such person is Dr. Kevin Porter, director of NMRC’s Defense Infectious Diseases Research Directorate (DDID). Porter has worked in the realm of infectious disease research since 1987, through higher education, active-duty service and his civilian professional work. His career to date includes 23 years of service in the U.S. Navy, from which he retired as a captain, and an additional 11 years as director of DDID, all the while contributing to advances in countermeasures for and the body of knowledge on infectious diseases of military importance.



As a leader of NMRC’s infectious diseases work, Porter confronts the many challenges that face military medical research, to include the rigorous processes of getting research approved and securing the proper funding for critical work such as diseases surveillance and vaccine development.



In discussing Black History Month, Porter spoke to the importance of reminding people of all walks about the struggles that have faced and still face African Americans across the country. Citing the adage “He who knows not his history is doomed to repeat it,” Porter emphasized that the promotion of African American studies and the continued annual observance of Black History Month are critical to teach about the discriminatory and sometimes inhumane practices that took and continue to take place in the U.S.



“With everything happening in the world today, it’s easy to forget about the past struggles and sacrifices of so many African Americans to rectify these practices,” Porter added.



Porter grew up in Atlanta, and attended college at Morehouse, a historically black college. He then moved to North Carolina, where he attended Duke University School of Medicine. When he graduated, Porter was one of only 12 African Americans out of a class of 120 students. At that time, it was the largest number of black students in any of the school’s graduating classes. He also had the distinction of being Duke’s first-ever black infectious disease fellow.



Porter expressed that he has since seen tremendous strides towards greater diversity in education, the military and research over the course of his career



“When I was a lieutenant commander learning about infectious diseases research and development, it was not uncommon for me to be the only person of color in the room,” Porter recalled. “I’ve seen significant improvements since then; both on the Army and the Navy side. We’re getting more people of color participating in R&D [research and development] and being leaders in the R&D community. I hope this trend continues.”



For young people of color interested in careers in the military, or in research, Porter encourages reflection on what they would most like to achieve in their career.



“Some people pursue medicine for the wrong reasons, maybe because it’s prestigious, or because their parents want them to do it. Young people of color, and all young people for that matter, need to decide what it is that they really want to do, and what makes them happy. And once they decide that, set a goal to achieve it.”



Porter went on to advise persistence in pursing one’s career objectives, saying “If you do decide to give up on something, that’s okay, but if you choose to do or not do something, do it because it’s your choice, not because other people are trying to force you. That applies to anybody, no matter your race or ethnicity.”



Porter also encourages mentors of the next generation of physicians and researchers to be mindful of encouraging and supporting their future students and employees of color.



“Diversity in any work force is very important, especially in medicine and research. If you aren’t doing all you can to help ensure their success, you may be overlooking talent that could perhaps save your life, your child’s life or your grandchild’s life someday. If young people have a desire to succeed in our field, we should bend over backwards to see that they get there, and to guide them through any obstacles they may encounter along the way, whether fair or unfair.”



Porter has earned numerous accolades, in and out of uniform, to include two Legion of Merit Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and various personal, unit and campaign awards. Science Spectrum Magazine named him as a Science Spectrum Trailblazer in 2006 for his work in dengue virus research.



Throughout Black History Month, NMRC aims to recognize the historical and contemporary contributions of black service members and civilian staff within the DoD. Individuals like Porter provide us with insight into the past, present and potential roads ahead of the Navy and the nation at large.