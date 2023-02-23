Exchange and H&R Block Offering Military Community 10% Off Tax Preparation

Courtesy Photo | If filing returns is too taxing, let the professionals do it for you! The Army & Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | If filing returns is too taxing, let the professionals do it for you! The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has teamed with H&R Block to provide tax preparation services at a 10% discount at select locations worldwide. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering the military community a stress-free tax season by teaming with H&R Block to provide tax preparation services to military members and their families at a 10% discount at select locations worldwide.



In addition to the discount, H&R Block at the Exchange is offering:



• A free second-look tax review program in which H&R Block reviews last year’s returns to determine whether filers are entitled to additional money that was not claimed.

• 100% accuracy guarantee in the event of an audit.

• In the event of an error, H&R Block will pay the penalty and interest at no additional cost to the filer.



“Filing a tax return can be an intimidating or overwhelming experience,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These well-trained professionals are all in to assist Exchange shoppers with their tax preparation needs.”



The discount at Exchange H&R Block locations is available to all authorized Exchange shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans and DoD and Coast Guard civilians.



Military shoppers can visit www.ShopMyExchange.com/hrblock to locate their local H&R Block office Tax Pro office.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



