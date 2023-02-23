81st CS tech refresh integrates, updates

The 81st Communications Squadron is currently working through their largest tech refresh since 2019.



The 81 CS provides all services supporting Keesler’s unclassified and classified Air Force networks for 10,000 users. Additionally, they provide the wing’s cybersecurity, knowledge operations, voice services, and radio/frequency management.



Squadron members have been working around the clock for three weeks to process over 60 pallets of laptops. Preparing the devices for distribution includes installing security software and connecting them to the Air Force network.



The tech refresh presented the 81 CS with opportunities for process improvement.



“The first problem that we ran into was that the sheer size of the shipment meant we couldn’t conduct operations in our own squadron building. We also needed to refine our process to handle such a huge task,” said Senior Airman Jeffrey Book, 81st CS cyber defense operator.



The 81 CS worked with the 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron for warehouse space to store and process the devices. They also streamlined their workflow to better organize and prioritize their tasks, allowing more to be done in less time.



“Every challenge requires innovation,” said Michael Carradine, 81 CS cyber service center chief. “The challenges we faced led us to process improvement that we’ll be able to implement permanently into our operations.”



The new laptops support the 81st Training Wing and provide technical training students with the tools they need for the future fight missions.



“We’re prepared to continue supporting Keesler’s cyber defense capabilities for the high-end fight,” said Carradine.

