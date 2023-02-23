Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation, Part IV

    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Jessica Marten with Colorado State University (CSU) oversees a prescribed burn Feb....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Fort McCoy prescribed burn team oversees a prescribed burn Feb. 13, 2023, along the railroad tracks on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the CSU Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential.

    Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat, said Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel with the DPW Natural Resources Branch.

    Mentzel said prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks.

    Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 23:25
    Story ID: 439202
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation
    Fort McCoy holds 2023’s first prescribed burn at installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    firefighting
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    prescribed burn team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT