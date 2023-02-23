FORT HOOD, Texas – III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general and other leaders across Fort Hood welcomed U.S. legislative representatives for a tour of the installation and a discussion on operational readiness, Feb. 23, 2023.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commander, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, welcomed U.S. legislative representatives Tim Dill, the military legislative assistant for Senator Ted Cruz, Brandon Simon, the regional director for Senator Ted Cruz, and Penny Stehlik, military legislative assistant for congressman John Carter, as they arrived at Fort Hood to discuss operations. The legislative representatives took a tour of Fort Hood to get an overview of the installation and took briefings on training capabilities.
Fort Hood is one of the largest military installations in the word, covering more square mileage than the five boroughs of New York City and is home to the III Armored Corps, which comprises over 90,000 Soldiers, more than 700 M1A2 tanks on inventory and various other firepower.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 16:40
|Story ID:
|439165
|Location:
|FORT HOOD , TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. legislative representatives tour Fort Hood, visit leadership, by SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
