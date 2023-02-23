U.S. legislative representatives tour Fort Hood, visit leadership

Photo By Sgt. Andre Taylor | FORT HOOD, Texas – From left, Tim Dill, the military legislative assistant for...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andre Taylor | FORT HOOD, Texas – From left, Tim Dill, the military legislative assistant for senator Ted Cruz, Brandon Simon, the regional director for senator Ted Cruz, Penny Stehlik, a military legislative assistant for congressman John Carter, visit Fort Hood to meet with the III Armored Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe to discuss operational readiness, Feb. 23, 2023. The III Armored Corps remains ready to deploy, fight, sustain, and win in multi-domain operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general and other leaders across Fort Hood welcomed U.S. legislative representatives for a tour of the installation and a discussion on operational readiness, Feb. 23, 2023.



Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commander, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, welcomed U.S. legislative representatives Tim Dill, the military legislative assistant for Senator Ted Cruz, Brandon Simon, the regional director for Senator Ted Cruz, and Penny Stehlik, military legislative assistant for congressman John Carter, as they arrived at Fort Hood to discuss operations. The legislative representatives took a tour of Fort Hood to get an overview of the installation and took briefings on training capabilities.



Fort Hood is one of the largest military installations in the word, covering more square mileage than the five boroughs of New York City and is home to the III Armored Corps, which comprises over 90,000 Soldiers, more than 700 M1A2 tanks on inventory and various other firepower.