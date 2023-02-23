NSAW Recognizes Outstanding Sailors, Announces Civilians of the Year

Photo By Andrew Revelos | From left to right, Shawn Payne, Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) training...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Revelos | From left to right, Shawn Payne, Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) training officer, LaKeisha Dickerson, anti-terrorism-force protection officer, and William Peyton, former NSAW security, and Capt. Mark Burns, NSAW commanding officer. Peyton, Payne and Dickerson were recognized as NSAW’s Civilian of the Year, Senior Civilian of the Year, and Civilian Supervisor of the Year, respectively. see less | View Image Page

Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) honored members of the command for their outstanding performance of duties during an awards ceremony Feb. 22 at the Admiral Gooding Center. Four additional employees received promotions, with some receiving help from family members to pin on their new rank. The command also announced its civilian employees of the year.



Capt. Mark Burns, commanding officer of NSAW, presided and thanked the NSAW team for the critical work it performs every day in our nation’s capital. “I really appreciate everybody,” said Burns. “Thank you to the families that have come here to celebrate their loved one with us today.”



Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Robert Zobel received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for “superior performance of duties” at his previous assignment onboard USS Portland (LPD-27). Zobel “managed the daily upkeep of 180 spaces, 98 pieces of galley equipment, and corrected over 250 trouble calls,” according to the award citation.



Several members of the NSAW Security Forces team received promotions. Byron Bailey, chief of NSAW Police, was promoted to the police rank of colonel for “exceptionally distinguished” meritorious service.



Edna McClary-Nipper and Oswaldo Salinas, also police officers, were promoted to the police rank of lieutenant for “meritorious service and achievement.”



Troy Felton, NSAW Police, was promoted to the police rank of sergeant, for distinguished service and being a “credit” to his field.



Lt. Steven Powell, NSAW Police, received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal and was recognized as the Civilian Supervisor of the Quarter, 4th Quarter, 2022. Powell performed his duties as watch commander in a “highly professional manner,” according to the citation, ensuring “maximum operation readiness through mentoring his subordinates.”



Cpl. Gerald Lee, NSAW Police, received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal and was recognized as the Junior Civilian of the Quarter, 4th Quarter 2022. Lee “worked long hours on several different shifts, including holidays, to ensure that vehicles were operational and filled gas heaters on all entry control points, supporting officers in cold weather,” according to the citation.



Seven NSAW employees received Length of Service Awards in recognition of their years of service to the nation. Donte Nelson Sr. and Josepha Ward were recognized for 10 years of service. John Palomino and Erik Wade received awards for 15 and 20 years of service, respectively. Wayne Adams Sr. and Happy Sims were recognized for 25 years of service. David Jesse was recognized for an incredible 30 years of federal service.



Members of the NSAW Recreation Committee received letters of commendation signed by Burns for their outstanding performance of duties, not least of which was a very successful Holiday party in December. Miriah Schmidt, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Winesha Pierre, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Veronica Robinson, Navy Counselor 1st Class Anthony Turi, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Desiree Ogburn, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jachin Almon, and Quarter Master 2nd Class Geovanna Jones performed their duties in an “exemplary and highly professional manner,” according to the letter.



Master-at-Arms 1st Class Douglas Paluch was selected as NSAW’s Senior Sailor of the Quarter, 4th Quarter, 2022, for outstanding performance of duties serving as leading petty officer for security. “Petty Officer Paluch’s leadership and mentorship resulted in 14 Sailors pursing off duty education, two qualified watch commanders, four patrol supervisors, six patrolmen and four duty armorers,” according to the citation.



Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Samantha Martin was selected at NSAW’s Sailor of the Quarter, 4th Quarter, 2022 for her outstanding performance of duties while serving as a patrol supervisor.

“Petty Officer Martin skillfully assisted in the management and mentorship of six Sailors, while safeguarding 33,000 personnel and $2.5 million in vital national assets,” according to the award citation.



Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Justin Sipos was selected as NSAW’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter, 4th Quarter, 2022, for outstanding performance of duties while serving at unaccompanied housing manager for Joint Base Andrews. “Petty Officer Sipos enhanced the quality of life for 80 Sailors and 270 Airmen,” according to the citation. “As bay orderly coordinator, he led one Sailor and three Airmen from tenant commands in beautification of unaccompanied housing grounds.”



Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brandyn West received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for superior performance of duties serving as a patrol supervisor. “He was instrumental in… law enforcement operations by verifying 2,000 credentials, executing 112 service calls and 200 anti-terrorism measures, skillfully safeguarding 33,000 personnel and mission critical assets across seven bases in the National Capital Region,” according to the citation.



Three incredible NSAW employees were selected at NSAW’s Civilians of the Year. William Peyton, who formerly worked with the NSAW Security Forces team but recently brought his talents to NSA Annapolis, was selected as the Civilian of the Year.



Shawn Payne, NSAW training officer, was selected as the NSAW Senior Civilian of the Year. LaKeisha Dickerson, NSAW anti-terrorism force protection officer, was selected as NSAW’s Civilian Supervisor of the Year. Both were instrumental in the command’s successful execution of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, in addition to their year-round outstanding performance of duties.



Burns concluded by thanking the NSAW team and the members of their families who attended. “I’m really proud of you and what you do,” he said. “Congrats to the awardees. To those who received length of service awards, thank you for sticking around.



“I like to think NSAW as one big family,” Burns continued. “I think of us as a mom and pop pizza shop. Everyone is responsible for the product. Everyone is part of it… everybody here is family.”



Bravo Zulu to the awardees!