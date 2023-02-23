Vermont Army National Guard leads training exercise in the Arctic Circle

Colchester, Vt. – The Vermont Army National Guard is scheduled to participate in the two-week winter training exercise Guerrier Nordique in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada from March 4 to March 20.



The Vermont Soldiers will work with the 109th and 105th Airlift Wings from the New York Air National Guard, the Canadian Army, and Soldiers from multiple states and the active duty.



This year’s exercise will take place at Resolute Bay in Nunavut, Canada.



In the past, Guerre Nordique, an important Canadian Armed Force Nordic exercise, operated as a training exercise for emergency response and domestic operations in extreme weather in Northern Canada. For the first time, this year’s Guerrier Nordique training will focus on combat capability and lethality in temperatures that stay well below zero during the entire training period. Vermont first took part in the training in 2012.



“This year we are executing tactical tasks in one of the harshest environments on Earth,” said U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Hefner, the lead U.S. officer for the exercise. “To do this, we are working closely with the New York Air Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force, and our ground assets to make this happen. This is my sixth year contributing to the exercise and is by far the most robust exercise we’ve been a part of. The training isn’t just combat effectiveness – it’s learning to survive in the Arctic.”



Soldiers are placed into eight-person tent teams for the exercise. The teams include Soldiers from the Vermont National Guard, National Guard Bureau (based out of Washington, D.C.), 11th Airborne Division, Utah National Guard, New Hampshire National Guard, Connecticut National Guard, and the 34th and 35th Canadian Brigade Group located in Quebec province. The 109th and 105th Airlift Wings, both from the New York Air National Guard, provide strategic and tactical air lift capacity.



Average temperatures in Resolute hover around -30° F with temperatures frequently at -50° F with the wind chill.



“The Arctic is a critical strategic space, and it is amazing how far we have come operating in this challenging environment,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. “Working with our Canadian and New York Air National Guard counterparts is seamless, and all the credit to them for helping us develop our skills in Arctic survival and operations. I very much look forward to the lessons learned from this training experience.”



U.S. Soldiers are scheduled to spend the weekend of March 4th and 5th at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, training and preparing for their departure to Canadian Forces Base Valcartier in Quebec, Canada. From there, a C-17 from the 105th Airlift Wing will transport all personnel and equipment to Resolute.



Media is invited to interview Soldiers going on the mission. Please coordinate with CPT Mike Arcovitch at mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil, 802-338-3434 or 802-734-1677 if you’d like to visit the group prior to their departure.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 14:37 Story ID: 439127 Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont Army National Guard leads training exercise in the Arctic Circle, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.