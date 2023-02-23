Heart-led leadership: Space Force MSgt Le

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Less than a year ago the Space Force’s Detachment 1 was activated on Goodfellow Air Force Base, June 21, 2022.



As a tenant unit here, Det. 1 belongs to the Space Force Training and Readiness Command, at the geographically separated Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.



“The 17th Training Wing does a great job with intelligence training,” said Space Force Master Sgt. Hanh Le, Detachment 1 senior enlisted leader. “We send our Guardians here to learn the trade craft from the 17th Training Wing.”



After 16.5 years enlisted in the Air Force, Le said she was compelled to transfer her military service to the Space Force in February of 2021.



“The Air Force raised me, but big change in an established force can be slow and difficult,” said Le. “When the Space Force came online, I saw an opportunity to make significant changes with my knowledge, skill, and experiences.”



Using her skills and experiences, Le tirelessly commits to building an inclusive, positive, and lasting culture, starting by taking care of her Space Force team.



“Master Sgt. Le is always, always, always, thinking about our Guardians,” Space Force Capt. Robert Freeman, Detachment 1 chief. “It does not matter what rank, gender, or background they are.”



“Master Sgt. Le leads with her heart,” said Freeman. “She is the definition of heart-led leadership.”



“She is the most caring Senior NCO I have ever worked with in my 20 years,” Freeman continued. “She is a representation of our core values.”



Freeman further described Le’s strong character, her intentional connection to all the Guardians, her commitment to their success, and her courage to stand up for change.



“The most significant part of my job is supporting the young Guardians, officer, enlisted, or transferee, in whatever they need,” said Le. “It means a lot to me that I have the opportunity to support them.”



Building a Space Force legacy founded on culture and core values enhances the Department of Defense’s capabilities and adversary deterrence.



“In this century with the challenges we face, we recognize the importance of integration and Joint Service capabilities,” said Le. “We will partner with our joint services and add to the mission.”

