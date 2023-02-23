V Corps and NATO Allies execute Exercise Allied Spirit

FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES 02.24.2023 Courtesy Story Victory Corps

FORT KNOX, Kentucky – V Corps and NATO allies will execute a multinational command post exercise using computer aided simulation technology across three nations to exercise integrated command and control functions through a realistic tactical scenario against a realistic threat that runs through the first week of March.



The command post exercise includes contributions from the United States, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, United Kingdom, and Romania. The exercise will involve personnel at the main command post at Fort Knox, Kentucky; V Corps forward command post at Poznan, Poland; and Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany with simulation support provided by 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Simulation Center.



The exercise is specifically designed to train and evaluate V Corps as the primary training audience with 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and NATO allies into an overall integrated response to a crisis or contingency operation. This exercise enables exercising rapid decision making, validation of operating procedures, and synchronization of the staff across a geographically distributed construct between the U.S. and Europe.



Allied Spirit is the first of many command post exercises that V Corps has planned for the year, and will provide an accurate assessment on how the corps plans and fights in a complex operational environment. It will prepare the corps to fight and win in multi-domain large scale ground combat in a multinational environment, and build capacity as an interoperable force.



V Corps, dual headquartered in Fort Knox and Poznan, Poland, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.



