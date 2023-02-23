Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fallen Warrior: Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez

    Courtesy Photo | Courtesy graphic of Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez. (Courtesy graphic)... read more read more

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Courtesy Story

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez, 23rd Special Tactics Squadron combat controller.

    Sanchez was born in El Paso, Texas, on August 30, 1987. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Air Force on June 27, 2006.

    Upon graduation from Basic Training, Sanchez entered and successfully completed the Air Force Combat Control training pipeline. He then reported to 23d Special Tactics Squadron and was assigned to the Blue Team.

    On Sept. 16, 2010, Sanchez was killed-in-action in the vicinity of Kajran District, Afghanistan, when his team came under fire from an enemy insurgent.

    Sanchez’s military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Purple Heart, Air Force Combat Action Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

    Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

