    Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Excellence in Sailor of the Quarter Awards

    Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gather for a group photo

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point celebrated the excellence of their peers during a luncheon held Tuesday, February 21 aboard the base.

    Staff from Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point honored four Sailors in recognition for their sustained excellence and commitment to their daily duties in the first quarter of 2023.

    Recognized during the luncheon were: Hospital Apprentice Yuri Martinez Hernandez as Blue Jacket of the Quarter, Hospitalman Third Class Tiarra Myers as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Hospitalman Second Class Emily Page as Sailor of the Quarter and Hospitalman First Class Garret Fralix as Senior Sailor of the Quarter.

    “I want to say thank you. You continue to come to work every day with a great attitude, working hard and taking care of each other,” said Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point during the luncheon. “You epitomize what it means to be a Sailor serving in the United States Navy.”

