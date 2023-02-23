Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Gail was Tough and Honest;” Cherry Point Clinic Staff Gather to Celebrate, Honor Memory of Ms. Gail Lindsey

    “Gail was Tough and Honest;” Cherry Point Clinic Staff Gather to Celebrate, Honor Memory of Ms. Gail Lindsey

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, speaks...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and civilians serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point gathered Wednesday, February 15 at the installation chapel to celebrate the life of Ms. Gail Lindsey.

    Lindsey served as a General Schedule staff member aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and was primarily responsible for ensuring the credentialing of medical professionals serving aboard the facility.

    “Gail was tough and honest,” said Navy Captain Philip Boyer, the clinic’s Chief Nursing Officer. “Gail was very good at her job, very honest, willing to help anytime I needed her.”

    Lindsey, a native of Hanover, Pennsylvania, served in the United States Air Force prior to her time at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. She was also an avid motorcycle rider and active in a local motorcycle club.

    I appreciated her direct manner and attention to detail in managing the credentials of medical professionals throughout the clinic, said Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, during the ceremony. Her behind-the-scenes work was essential to our success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:12
    Story ID: 439097
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Gail was Tough and Honest;” Cherry Point Clinic Staff Gather to Celebrate, Honor Memory of Ms. Gail Lindsey, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    “Gail was Tough and Honest;” Cherry Point Clinic Staff Gather to Celebrate, Honor Memory of Ms. Gail Lindsey
    “Gail was Tough and Honest;” Cherry Point Clinic Staff Gather to Celebrate, Honor Memory of Ms. Gail Lindsey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    sailor
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT