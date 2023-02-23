“Gail was Tough and Honest;” Cherry Point Clinic Staff Gather to Celebrate, Honor Memory of Ms. Gail Lindsey

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, speaks during the memorial ceremony for the late Ms. Gail Lindsey on Wednesday, February 15 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Lindsey was a civilian General Schedule staff member aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point when she passed in late January, 2023. see less | View Image Page

Sailors and civilians serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point gathered Wednesday, February 15 at the installation chapel to celebrate the life of Ms. Gail Lindsey.



Lindsey served as a General Schedule staff member aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and was primarily responsible for ensuring the credentialing of medical professionals serving aboard the facility.



“Gail was tough and honest,” said Navy Captain Philip Boyer, the clinic’s Chief Nursing Officer. “Gail was very good at her job, very honest, willing to help anytime I needed her.”



Lindsey, a native of Hanover, Pennsylvania, served in the United States Air Force prior to her time at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. She was also an avid motorcycle rider and active in a local motorcycle club.



I appreciated her direct manner and attention to detail in managing the credentials of medical professionals throughout the clinic, said Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, during the ceremony. Her behind-the-scenes work was essential to our success.