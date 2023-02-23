Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 19th Medical Group CBRN exercise

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Story by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Medical Group Airman partakes in a chemical, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. Airman are required to complete CBRN training at least once every 18 months, though this standard is usually exceeded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:17
    Story ID: 439069
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 19th Medical Group CBRN exercise, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #19thMDG #LRAFB #CBRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT