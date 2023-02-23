The 19th Medical Group Airman partakes in a chemical, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. Airman are required to complete CBRN training at least once every 18 months, though this standard is usually exceeded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:17 Story ID: 439069 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 19th Medical Group CBRN exercise, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.