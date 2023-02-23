IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Sailors Recognized at 17th Training Wing Annual Awards

Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Sailors...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Sailors took home awards for four of five categories of the Air Force 17th Training Wing’s annual Joint-Service Raider Excellence awards during a ceremony held at the McNease Convention Center, Feb. 11. see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Allison Hunt



SAN ANGELO, Texas – Navy Sailors took home awards for four of five categories of the Air Force 17th Training Wing’s annual Joint-Service Raider Excellence awards during a ceremony held at the McNease Convention Center, Feb. 11.



The wing hosts several Air Force only awards, however, they also host the Raider’s Excellence awards, a fiercely sought after honor open to Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force personnel and which represents the highest form recognition in their area for service members and units.



The Raider’s Excellence awards, all of which are joint categories, provides acknowledgment for a Senior Service Member of the Year (E7-E9), Service Member of the Year (E5-E6), Junior Service Member of the Year (E4-below), Volunteer of the Year, and Joint Color Guard Member of the Year.

The Navy represents a small part of the military population on Goodfellow Air Force Base, at approximately 3 percent. As such, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Sailors were only eligible to compete in four of the five joint categories, excluding Junior Service Member of the Year, of which they won all four. Last year, the Navy Detachment also won several joint awards, highlighting the high performance of the Sailors that work day in and day out at Goodfellow to accomplish their mission and take care of Sailors.



Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class David Nickles was recognized as the Service Member of the Year, after also being recognized as IWTC Monterey Sailor of the Year and IWTC Monterey Instructor of the Year. Nichles is an Apprentice Cryptologic Language Analyst (ACLA) instructor, divisional leading petty officer, and serves as the command master training specialist program manager.



Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Waylon Lehrman is the back-to-back Volunteer of the Year award winner for 2021 and 2022. He coordinated all Navy Detachment volunteer events to include working with the Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, Adopt a Highway, and Naval funeral honors across the state of Texas. Lehrman’s volunteer efforts helped foster a strong relationship amongst the Navy, Goodfellow Air Force Base and the San Angelo community. He also received the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.



The Navy also took home the Senior Service Member of the Year award for the second consecutive year. Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Christopher Kobs was recognized for his work as a leading chief petty officer, an ACLA instructor, assistant command fitness leader, and treasurer for the chief petty officer mess. Kobs was also recognized as the Center for Information Warfare Training Command’s Senior Language Professional of the Year, and was recently selected for chief warrant officer.



Aviation Boatswains Mate Handling 1st Class Christopher Piotrowski was selected as the Color Guard Member of the Year. Piotrowski represented the Navy at eight joint service color guard ceremonies and public events, including the 17th Training Group change of command ceremony, the Star Spangled Banner concert, 10 funeral honors ceremonies, and a retirement. Piotrowski represented both the Navy and Goodfellow Air Force Base during all the events with pride and professionalism.



Col. Matthew Reilman, commander, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Base Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Arbona, and Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher (guest speaker for the event) formally recognized the Sailors when they received their awards on stage.



“The Navy’s award winners are a direct reflection of the culture of excellence that has been fostered here at the Navy Detachment,” said Lt. Cdr. Mark Wess, officer in charge, IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow. “Winning these awards is an incredible accomplishment. Well done shipmates!”