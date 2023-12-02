Meet U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tracey Massengill, an Equal Opportunity Advisor assigned to the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard. Massengill recently became part of the 175th Wing’s Equal Opportunity Office.



"During my 11 years of service in the Air Force, I have met so many service men and women who have come from different facets of life that have inspired and influenced my journey of becoming an Equal Opportunity Advisor," said Massengill. "Whether those experiences were negative or positive, they taught me never to surrender to adversity rather use those obstacles to learn and grow from.”



Massengill, who comes from a military family, said she was honored to have the opportunity to serve her fellow Airmen.



“My father and sister, who currently serves, have instilled in me that being an African American woman in the military doesn’t mean I should expect special privileges,” said Massengill. “What I do expect, is to be treated fairly as we all should.”



Massengill plans to uphold the Equal Opportunity Office’s mission is to promote a safe environment free from barriers so Airmen can reach the goals. Also her office ensures that the 175th Wing and Airmen at Warfield Air National Guard Base actions are free from unlawful discrimination and sexual harassment.



“As an EOA, I feel proud knowing that I’m playing a pivotal role in educating Airmen about race, diversity, and equity in hopes to eliminate discrimination of all kinds from our organization,” said Massengill.

