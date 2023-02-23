Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps welcomes Indiana National Guard general as new Deputy Commanding General of Support

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Victory Corps

    FORT KNOX, Kentucky – U.S. Army V Corps will host a welcome ceremony for their new deputy commanding general of support at V Corps Headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, 3 p.m., March 9.

    During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general, V Corps, will welcome Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.

    Thombleson, from Martinsville, Indiana, will be joining the corps from commanding the 38th Infantry Division, Indiana National Guard. As Deputy Commanding General of Support, Thombleson will serve as an extension of the commanding general's command authority geographically located at Fort Knox; supervise the personnel, maintenance and supply readiness for all V Corps units; act as a liaison for the National Guard State Partnership Program, National Guard Bureau, and the Adjutant Generals for each state; as well as, in the absence of the division commander, serve as V Corps' senior tactical officer for Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Greece, among other responsibilities.

    V Corps, dual headquartered in Fort Knox and Poznan, Poland, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.

    Media interested in attending must contact the V Corps Public Affairs Office at (502) 613-3883 or victorymedia@army.mil to RSVP. Media should arrive at the Chaffee (Main) Gate Visitor Center at 1:45 p.m., Thursday, March 9 in order to initiate movement to the event no later than 2:00 p.m.

