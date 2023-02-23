Republic of Korea Navy Ship Assists Stranded French Mariners

Courtesy Photo | 230216-N-NO146-2001 GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 16, 2023) Sailors from Republic of Korea Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230216-N-NO146-2001 GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 16, 2023) Sailors from Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH975) assist civilian mariners from France, Feb. 16, 2023. The vessel was adrift in the Gulf of Aden for three days due to an engine malfunction. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Sailors from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy assisted civilian mariners from France, Feb. 16, after their vessel spent three days adrift in the Gulf of Aden due to an engine malfunction.



Crewmembers from Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH975) provided the mariners food and materials needed to repair an engine on French yacht Tortuga. The yacht was transiting from Djibouti to Seychelles at the time.



“Prompt measures were needed with the inclement weather forecast there,” said Capt. Yoon Seong-won, commanding officer of Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin.



A Japanese maritime patrol aircraft spotted and reported the situation, prompting the Republic of Korea Navy to respond.



Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin was operating in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 during the rescue effort. CTF 151 is the counter-piracy task force for the Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest multinational naval partnership headquartered in Bahrain.



“We are grateful to the crew of the Japanese patrol aircraft who identified and reported the drifting situation in a timely manner, and to the ROK Navy unit for carrying out its mission through smart judgement in the face of an emergency,” said ROK Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, commander of CTF 151.



Established in 2009, CTF 151 is one of four task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, which includes 38 member-nations and partners. CTF 151 conducts maritime security operations to deter, disrupt and suppress piracy and armed robbery at sea, outside the Horn of Africa.