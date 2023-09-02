Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Rota: Scarlett Miers

    Team Rota: Scarlett Miers

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Hutch Johnson | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 23, 2023) Scarlett Miers, administrative assistant...... read more read more

    SPAIN

    02.09.2023

    Story by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Scarlett Miers is the administrative assistant for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Security Department.

    Miers describes her daily duties as, “routing correspondence, submitting transactions to the Transaction Service Center (previously known as PSD), processing travel vouchers, preparing transfer packages with PCSing service members, and working with NAVPTO (Navy Passenger Transportation Office) to secure a coveted pet spot on the rotator.”

    Being a military spouse, Miers’ career path has been diverse similar to her duty locations. She worked with region N1 Total Force & Manpower in Naples, Italy and human resources at Naval Information Warfare Center in San Diego, California before arriving to Rota, Spain.

    When asked her favorite part of her current command, Miers immediately responded, “the people she works with.”

    Outside her daily duties, Miers serves as command pay and personnel administrator (CPPA), command leave administrator (CLA), telecommunications control officer (TCO), and a reviewing official for Defense Travel System authorizations and vouchers.

    In her free time, Miers likes taking walks on the beach with her family including her 21 year-old Chihuahua dog saying “she mainly gets carried these days.”

    As a new mom, Miers also spends plenty of time focused on her son.
    “I have a 6-month-old baby boy, so most of my spare time is spent researching the latest baby sleep theories and trying to replicate exactly what we did on the one day he slept through the night,” she said.

    Miers loves being stationed in Rota for the travel opportunities, noting that France and Italy are her favorite countries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 05:58
    Story ID: 438996
    Location: ES
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Scarlett Miers, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Rota: Scarlett Miers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Team Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT