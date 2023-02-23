Team Rota: ABH2 Logan Schinabeck

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Logan Schinabeck is a firefighter and driver operator assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Fire Department.



“I am an Engine 2 driver operator,” he explained. “On a daily basis I am in charge of daily inspections of my fire apparatus as well as knowing how to accomplish different quantities and pressures to different discharges throughout the pump on the apparatus.”



Schinabeck, from Ludlow, Massachusetts, joined the Navy in May 2015. His first command was Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) where he completed two deployments to the Persian Gulf during his five years there. In late 2020, he attended the Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas before arriving to NAVSTA Rota.



Here in Rota, Schinabeck trains every day for different potential scenarios from fire alarms, medical emergencies, hazardous materials, rescue, and other calls to protect life and property. This preparedness allows Schinabeck and the team to be ready for real life rescues, such as the shipboard fire on the Spanish ship Santa Maria requiring the rescue of 24 persons.



“My favorite thing about being stationed in the fire department is the windows and opportunities that have opened from being here,” he said. “I feel a huge sense of pride driving throughout the base wearing my fire department uniform!”



Outside of daily duties, Schinabeck is the fire department’s automated external defibrillator (AED) coordinator meaning he is in charge of the inspection and conditions of all AED around the installation.



Schinabeck enjoys golfing, going to the beach, and relaxing with friends in his off-time.



“My favorite thing about being in Spain is the beautiful golf courses and being able to travel throughout Europe."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 05:58 Story ID: 438995 Location: ES Hometown: LUDLOW, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: ABH2 Logan Schinabeck, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.