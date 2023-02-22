NETCOM, Fort Huachuca community celebrate Black History Month

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – America’s diversity is a great strength. As the country celebrates Black History Month, the Fort Huachuca community helped showcase the achievements and contributions of Black Americans to our nation and the Army.



Soldiers, families, Department of the Army Civilians and community members attended the installation Black History Month observance Feb. 22.



Hosted by U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, this year’s theme is “Inspiring Change,” and NETCOM’s Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deshawn Bell and Sierra Vista’s Mayor Clea McCaa II, served as guest speakers.



Black History Month helps bring awareness to the struggles for freedom and equal opportunities Black Americans faced, and celebrates the many achievements that have contributed towards America’s success.



Recognizing Black American pioneers of the west, Bell remembered a quote from Benjamin Quarles, a noted scholar in the field of African American history.



“Things that one knows about the past are of consequence in shaping his or her present and in giving contours to the future,” Bell recited.



It is these early pioneers who helped paved the way for what America is today. Without recognizing their achievements, America’s true story can never be told.



“Our black ancestors, through their pioneering spirit, hardships, perseverance, vision, ingenuity and application, were indeed instrumental in the building of this great nation,” Bell said.



Bell highlighted three early black pioneers whose contributions were relatively unknown, but equally as crucial for shaping our nation.



“These and many other black pioneers provide a balance of the scope and magnitude of African American’s indisputable accomplishments and contributions to early western America,” Bell explained. “The contributions of African Americans throughout our history serve as a testimony that all things are possible.”



The Army builds its diverse and inclusive force from all our nation’s communities and as McCaa spoke, he addressed the role the installation has played in Black History.



“What makes Ft. Huachuca that special place where Black History has a sincere meaning in our progress towards Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream,” McCaa asked.



As McCaa looked towards those in uniform throughout the audience, he spoke on how leadership has helped affect positive change.



“Those responsible for the men and women serving here at Ft. Huachuca have inspired change,” McCaa said. “Not just in the military, but in our society and community.”



Black Soldiers have served with honor, dedication and distinction, and the legacy of courage and selfless service of the early Army pioneers of Ft. Huachuca will continue to inspire generations to come.



“Despite the segregation of African Americans in the early years of Ft. Huachuca, the contributions of those Soldiers stationed here distinguished this post, and served to pave the path of progress,” McCaa said.



Leaders at Ft. Huachuca help promote diverse, inclusive and cohesive teams, and McCaa applauded the leadership for their efforts.



“Ft. Huachuca continues to provide essential leadership to the military,” McCaa said. “Its history of race relations and emphasis on excellence continue to guide the fundamental operations of our national defense.”



The Army story cannot be told without reflecting on the remarkable contributions made by Black Americans who have served and sacrificed in every conflict in our nation’s history, and McCaa knew that legacy would continue here.



“Today, Ft. Huachuca stands as the shining example of diversity and the influence of strong leadership,” McCaa said. “That example is shaping the very core of our American culture. Thanks to our military, and specifically, Ft. Huachuca. We continue to make progress towards true equality, justice and freedom.”

