Norfolk Naval Station Galley holds First Black History Month Pageant Presentation

NORFOLK, VA -- (February 15, 2023) Naval Station Norfolk’s (NAVSTA) galley held their first Black History Month pageant presentation in remembrance of the famous African-Americans throughout history inside the NAVSTA Norfolk galley, Feb. 15, 2023.

Black History Month is celebrated on February because, the second week of the month coincides with the birthdays of both U.S. President Abraham Lincoln who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and African-American abolitionist, author, and orator Frederick Douglass.

“Normally we read off a pamphlet or a slide show about the person, it was very dull and boring and I wanted the sailors to have pride to research people that they would want to emulate,” said Culinary Specialist First Class Phillip Harrison, the coordinator for the Diversity Committee and who gave the opening remarks giving background information of this month’s importance “You should expect that the Sailors are very knowledgeable on who they are talking about and just the awareness on African-American history.”

After the introduction, a poem, titled “I Know Why the Cage Bird Sings” written by Mya Angelou, was read by Larisse Francois. This was followed by the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, referred to as the “Black National Anthem”, sung by Culinary Specialist Second Class Stachel Smith.

After the song, Sailors dressed up and presented short biographies of famous African-Americans, Culinary Specialist Third Class Bryan Snell as Robert Leroy Johnson, Culinary Specialist Second Class Shelean Palmer as Ketanji Brown Jackson, Culinary Specialist First Class Ebony Fortney as Katherine Johnson, Culinary Specialist Second Class Cedrick Ceballos as Robert Smalls. The event concluded with closing remarks by Harrison.

“Black History means recognition to me as an African-American,” said Harrison “It’s a chance for those of us that are African-American to really thank those that have come before us for the struggles and for the inventions that they’ve done for us for over the years and it’s a chance for us to recognize the struggle that we of African-American community have gone through.”

The presentation ended off with the NAVSTA galley inviting everyone to enjoy a special meal prepared in honor of Black History Month.

