CLDJ Celebrated Supply Corps 228th Birthday

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Supply Corps officers and enlisted Sailors deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, celebrated the corps 228th birthday, Feb. 13, 2023.



The ceremony included a cake cutting where the youngest and oldest Sailors, along with CLDJ Supply Officer cut the cake. After the cake cutting, Cmdr. James W. Burns, CLDJ’s Supply Officer, provided remarks.



“We are the 'jacks of all trades,' we must learn how to do a multitude of things,” said Burns. “Supply can serve anywhere across the fleet. I really don’t think there’s any other community you can say that about. I’m very proud to be the supply officer here at CLDJ.”



One of the oldest staff corps in the Navy, the Supply Corps has spent more than two centuries delivering sustainable operation capabilities to their fellow Sailors in the fleet.



The Supply Corps provides expertise to the Navy and other services including logistics, acquisition, and financial management, afloat and ashore.



Sailors in the Supply Corps serve on almost every naval platform in nearly every expeditionary mission and at hundreds of military installations all around the world.



The U.S. Navy Supply Corps is seen throughout CLDJ and contributes greatly to the overall mission throughout East Africa across multiple different commands.



Within the CLDJ staff there are 11 different supply officers serving across four different departments alone. Within these departments supply officers perform various logistics functions for the joint warfighters including financial management, disbursing, billeting, public works, and customs.



“There is a long and rich history behind what we do," said Burns. "We should all be very proud!"