Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crucial meeting informs garrison mission partners of current and upcoming construction

    Crucial meeting informs garrison mission partners of current and upcoming construction

    Photo By Jason Tudor | Col. Reid Furman (center) briefs more than 25 mission partners during the Real...... read more read more

    RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2023

    Story by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, briefs more than 25 mission partners during the Real Property Planning Board “Council of Colonels” on Feb. 21 at Armstrong’s Club, Vogelweh, Germany. The colonel outlined how construction and renovation on barracks, child development centers, motor pools, hangars, housing, and more fit into upcoming budget planning. The RPPB process explains in detail projects affecting mission partners, what funds could be spent and when, and details the current timeline for construction. The mission partners’ input during the council is vital to ensuring a Fiscal Year 25-32 budget of more than $2 billion is executed effectively across the garrison’s 31 sites in Germany, Romania and Bulgaria. Joining Furman are Paul Hossenlopp, deputy to the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, and Command Sgt. Major Stephen LaRocque, garrison command sergeant major and senior enlisted leader.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 04:19
    Story ID: 438910
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crucial meeting informs garrison mission partners of current and upcoming construction, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Crucial meeting informs garrison mission partners of current and upcoming construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG R-P
    Real Property Planning Board

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT