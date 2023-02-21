Multiple Fort McCoy photos featured as 2022 Photos of the Year by Army, Army Reserve, Army Materiel Command

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A student in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 participates in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A student in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 participates in cold-water immersion training Jan. 31, 2022, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training event is the final training event before graduating from the CWOC. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy with support from contractor Veterans Range Solutions. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Several photos, featuring construction and training, that were taken by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office were highlighted at the end of 2022 as Photos of the Year by the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Reserve, and the U.S. Army Materiel Command.



The first photo highlighted as a one of less than three dozen photos of the year came from Army Materiel Command in a series of posts on Facebook. There the command highlighted different priorities and among their photos in their highlights included a photo of new barracks construction from February 2022 at Fort McCoy.



The photo, from Feb. 2, 2022, was taken by Public Affairs Specialist Scott T. Sturkol with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and highlights the fiscal year 2020-funded $18.8 million barracks project.



Next was the Army Reserve 2022 Photos of the Year. Of the 70 photos that were highlighted, nine photos from that mix were taken at Fort McCoy — seven by Army Reserve photographers and two were taken by Sturkol with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



One photo included a student in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) taking the plunge in cold-water immersion training at Big Sandy Lake on Jan. 31, 2022. The student was in CWOC class 22-03. The training event was the final training event before graduating from the CWOC.



Another photo, also by Sturkol, highlighted students and staff with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course conducting sling-load training with a CH-47 Chinook crew at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty.



And lastly was the U.S. Army’s 2022 Photos of the Year. In their look at gathering 60 photos from across the Army, they included the Fort McCoy cold-water immersion photo that was also highlighted by the Army Reserve.



Fort McCoy was also included in the 2021 Year in Photos in Department of Defense for Photographer Cedar Wolf for a simulations training photo, and in the 2020 Year in Photos in Department of Defense for Sturkol for another cold-water immersion photo.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)