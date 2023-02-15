WHINSEC Installs 23rd Hall of Fame member

Courtesy Photo | Costa Rica Ministry of Public Security Vice Minister, Commissar Daniel Calderon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Costa Rica Ministry of Public Security Vice Minister, Commissar Daniel Calderon Rodríguez and WHINSEC's Commandant, Michael Rogowski unveil Calderon's photo making official Calderon's induction to the Hall of Fame. US Army photo by SPC Jaden L. Witt see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, GA - On Wednesday, WHINSEC personnel came together at La Galeria to be a participant during the installation of the 23rd member of the Institute’s Hall of Fame. The honors fell on Republic of Costa Rica Ministry of Public Security Vice Minister, Commissar Daniel Calderón Rodríguez.



Calderon joined the Costa Rican police in 1995. Is a graduate of the School of Police Officers of Chile of General Carlos Ibáñez del Campo, has a specialization in Drugs and Narcotics from the Directorate of Drugs and Crime Prevention of Police OS-7 and is a Graduate Officer of the Academy of Police Sciences of Carabineros. Has trained with police and military forces in Chile, Spain, France, Colombia, and the United States.



Served at WHINSEC as a Guest Instructor from 2012 to 2015. Calderon was appointed as lead instructor for the International Law and Human Rights Division, for the Human Rights Instructor Course and the International Operational Law Course.



In 2018 he was appointed as Director of the Public Force, from where he has led the process of modernization of the police management model and institutional technological innovation. Currently, he holds the position of President of the Commission of Police Chiefs and Directors of Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Colombia, a regional body that seeks to promote cooperation, coordination, and exchange to combat transnational organized crime, in alliance with INTERPOL.



During his remarks, Calderon commented, “I feel very honored, I did not expect it. I carry WHINSEC in my heart, I spent valuable time here with my family; made friends from all over the hemisphere. In addition, the time I was here has given me very valuable tools to continue fighting for the security of my country; to strengthen relations with the police and security forces in the region. And I will always be grateful to all those people who made that experience at WHINSEC more valuable.



WHINSEC is a magical place, a special place, a place that has truly made an exceptional contribution to the security challenges facing the countries of the hemisphere. I urge the staff here to continue working hard to maintain that professional level that has allowed that excellence to stand out. What you do here is very valuable to us. Today we are facing new challenges, the fight against crime has become more complex. We are facing difficult situations in the region. In the end, these challenges are common since we have criminal structures that operate throughout the hemisphere and move more easily because they don't have the barriers like we do when it comes to working together and carrying out interregional operations. Keep making that effort, going the extra mile, keep making WHINSEC that magical and institutional place that it has been to this day.



For me it is a great responsibility to continue carrying the ideal, the values and principles of WHINSEC throughout the professional exercise of my career and more now that I have a regional representative position with countries that are currently here, preparing with all these tools acquired here, to face all these problems in the region.