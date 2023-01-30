Voices of the VaANG: Amn France Muyano, 203rd RED HORSE

January’s Voices of the VaANG is Airman France Muyano, 203rd RED HORSE vehicle maintenance technician. He recently became a U.S. citizen through his military service with the Virginia Air National Guard.



Q: Where are you originally from and what brought you to the U.S.?

A: I'm originally from the Philippines. My grandparents petitioned my mother to come here so that my siblings and I could have better education and better opportunities.



Q: You joined the VaANG in February 2021 and applied for U.S. citizenship, can you explain how that process went for you?

A: After completing basic training and tech school, I immediately applied for my naturalization. Once my application was received and processed after a few months, I was scheduled for an interview with a USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) officer. During the interview, I was tested on my English language skills and my knowledge of U.S.history and government. It took another few months and my application was approved. I was then scheduled for a ceremony in which I took the Oath of Allegiance to the United States. After taking the oath, I was officially a U.S. citizen and received my Certificate of Naturalization.



Q: You received a letter that was authorized by Col. David Lands, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, to approve your citizenship by the end of 2022. What date was it made official?

A: To apply for naturalization through military service, I needed to fill out Form N-426, Request for Certification of Military or Naval Service, and submit it to my branch of service. Col. Lands then verified my military service, and I officially became a U.S. citizen on Dec. 6, 2022.



Q: What does this new status in citizenship mean to you?

A: Becoming a U.S. citizen was a source of personal pride and a sense of belonging to the country. Many people who naturalize feel a strong connection to the United States and its values, and becoming a citizen is a way of formally expressing that commitment.



Q: What brought you to the Virginia Air National Guard?

A: I've always wanted to join the military and contribute to my community starting from a young age, but I also wanted to continue my education. The Virginia Air National Guard gave me the opportunity to do both.



Q: What do you enjoy most about your position in the VaANG?

A: One of the things I enjoy most about my position is the sense of purpose and accomplishment that comes from serving my country and my community. I also appreciate the opportunity to work with a team of highly skilled and dedicated professionals, and to learn and grow as a person through my military training and experience. In addition, I appreciate the structure and discipline of military life, and the sense of camaraderie and brotherhood that comes from serving alongside other men and women who are committed to the same cause. Overall, I consider it a great honor and privilege to be able to serve as a member of the Virginia Air National Guard, and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.



Q: Are you full time in the Guard? If not, what do you do on the civilian side?

A: I am currently not full-time in the Guard. As a civilian, I am continuing my education and working as a banquet captain in the hospitality industry. I also work as a civilian government contractor where I serve as a military role player for the U.S. Army and Marines, providing realistic and challenging training scenarios for military personnel, helping them improve their skills and readiness.



Q: What do you hope to accomplish during your time in the VaANG?

A: I have a list of what I'd like to accomplish during my time in the VaANG:

finish my undergraduate degree; complete military training and education programs; advance in rank or position; participate in deployments or other military operations; build strong relationships with fellow service members; make a positive impact in the community through my military service; gain valuable skills and experience that can be applied to civilian jobs; serve as a role model or mentor to other service members.

