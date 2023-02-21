Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Black History Month

Courtesy Photo | The command photo for Maj. Gen. Arnold Fields, a native of Early Branch, S.C. He was...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The command photo for Maj. Gen. Arnold Fields, a native of Early Branch, S.C. He was one of the first African Americans to serve in the Marine Security Guard Program starting in 1986 and was the commander of Bravo Company, Marine Security Guard Battalion, in Casablanca, Morocco. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. – Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) have always produced leaders who serve our communities in various ways. The Marine Security Guard (MSG) Program and the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group (MCESG) are no different and are prime examples of how HBCU graduates have made a significant impact on our society.



In 1969, Arnold Fields from Early Branch, South Carolina, graduated from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C.; and Gilford Robinson from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, graduated from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Fla. After graduating from these HBCUs, both gentlemen were commissioned as second lieutenants in the Marine Corps; Fields, an infantry officer and Robinson, an amphibious assault officer. In the summer of 1986, Fields and Robinson became the first African Americans to command on the MSG Program.



Fields commanded Bravo Company (currently MCESG Region 2) headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco. After MSG, Fields commanded 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines during Desert Storm and served in numerous command and staff billets throughout the Marine Corps and the joint service environment. Achieving the rank of Major General, Fields is among over 20 other South Carolina State graduates who became general officers in the U.S. military. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Fields continued to serve the Nation. During the early years of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Fields served at U.S. Embassy Baghdad as Chief of Staff of the Iraq Reconstruction and Management Office. And in 2008, he was named the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. To this day, Fields continues to serve in various non-profit organizations that benefit fellow citizens and communities.



Soon after being commissioned, Robinson volunteered to become an infantry officer for service in Vietnam. Robinson heroically served as a platoon commander in 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines under Marine Corps legend and Navy Cross awardee, Lt. Col. William G. Leftwich. Robinson received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his actions in Vietnam. From 1986 to 1990, Robinson commanded Delta Company (currently MCESG Regions 4 and 9) headquartered in Panama City, Panama. Known as “Delta Company Cowboys”, MSGs under Robinson, were in the program’s most dangerous region and were the 1st company/region to receive a Navy Unit Commendation after the Vietnam War. On several occasions, while visiting MSG detachments, Robinson was called upon to tactically lead Marines in defense of embassies. His legacy continued in 2011, when his son, Colonel Michael Robinson followed him into command of MSGs as the MCESG commanding officer.



In 1981, David Head, from Reston, Virginia graduated from Clark College, now Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduating from this HBCU, Head was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps and became an artillery officer. After distinguishing himself on the Kuwaiti battlefield during Desert Storm, Head, as a Lieutenant Colonel, following in the footsteps of Fields and Robinson, was selected to command MSG Battalion’s Echo Company (MCESG Region 5). Years later, in June 2005, Head became the first African American to command MSG Battalion. Head developed a strategic plan to expand, develop, and correctly staff the headquarters; and he changed the battalion’s name to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group. These efforts were to improve command and control and better represent the expansiveness of the command’s global responsibility. Also under his leadership, the command became a more operationally focused unit as he reestablished core values; advanced MSG weaponry and tactics; and created essential Civilian Marine positions to ensure continuity and to preserve Marine Corps enterprises.



In honor of Black History Month, a permanent tribute to these gentlemen is now displayed in the MCESG headquarters building.