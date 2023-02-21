USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) Holds Change of Command Ceremony February 17, 2023

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. – USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego on February 17th, 2023. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from CAPT Amy M. McInnis to CAPT Matthew H. Hall, who became the ship’s 6th Commanding Officer.



CAPT McInnis assumed command of DDG 1000 in November 2021 following the completion of a two-year tour as the Executive Officer. During CAPT McInnis’ command, USS Zumwalt completed Basic Phase, SWATT, Aviation Certification, Command Tactical Qualification, inaugural DDG 1000 Class INSURV Special Trials, and inaugural DDG 1000-class operations in SEVENTH Fleet with port visits to Guam and Japan. CAPT Shea Thompson, Commodore of Surface Development Squadron One (SURFDEVRON), stated “Amy exemplifies the kind of tenacious leadership required to guide her team in challenging environments, overcome first-in-class obstacles, and ultimately achieve historic success in Zumwalt’s maiden employment.”



Additionally, the ship conducted software installation, system testing and integration, radar cross section testing, live-fire missile test event and integrated operations. While in THIRD Fleet, the ship conducted port visits in Seal Beach and Hawaii. With her ZUMWALT chapter now closed, CAPT McInnis looks forward to serving in Northern Virginia for Chief of Navy Personnel, supporting manpower, personnel, training and education plans for the Navy.



“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to serve alongside this crew. I witnessed the crew’s ability to overcome ever-evolving challenges, adapt to unique situations, and demonstrate their resiliency in the face of adversity. I am humbled by the tremendous professionalism and resilience of every USS Zumwalt sailor, and know the ship remains in good hands as it begins its next chapter,” said CAPT Amy McInnis.



CAPT Matthew H. Hall is a native of Glen Rock, New Jersey and has served as USS Zumwalt’s Executive Officer since October 2021. He earned his Bachelors in Economics from the US Naval Academy, as well as a Masters in Operations Research from the Naval Postgraduate School. CAPT Hall most recently served as the Commanding Officer and Executive Officer of USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). His previous operational tours include USS John A. Moore (FFG 19), USS Thorn (DD 988), USS Lassen (DDG 82), as well as being forward deployed to 5th Fleet with DESRON 50 in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



Commissioned in 2016, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) is named in honor of Adm. Elmo R. Zumwalt Jr., a native of Tulare, California and 1942 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. After serving as the Commander, U.S. Naval Forces in Vietnam, he was appointed as the 19th Chief of Naval Operations, the youngest admiral to hold the position. Adm. Zumwalt was known as a reformer whose Z-Grams fundamentally changed the fabric of the Navy. Adm. Zumwalt is credit with creating military career opportunities for women and minorities, establishing the Ombudsman program, as well as improving the quality-of-life for Navy sailors. Many of his programs remain in effect to this day.



For more information on USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ddg1000/, and follow us on Facebook (USS ZUMWALT DDG 1000), or Instagram (@paxproptervim).

