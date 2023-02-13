Joint Munitions Command representatives take part in BEYA STEM

The 37th edition of the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) conference — the only STEM event with an Army-wide synchronized and coordinated focus — was earlier this month.



The three-day gathering, which took place Feb. 9-11 at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in National Harbor, Maryland, was held in-person and virtually and included seminars and workshops, a tribute to Black service members in the military, a career fair, mentoring sessions with Army senior leaders, and a gala awards ceremony.



BEYA STEM is a national annual event that offers college students, recent graduates, K-12 students, corporate, government, military professionals, business, and industry employers an opportunity to celebrate excellence, learn, and network. The goal of the gathering is to create connections between students, educators, and STEM professionals.



Participation in BEYA STEM promotes interest in the Army and increases awareness of the Army as a viable employer of choice.



“This event provides national exposure and increases awareness about Army education and leadership opportunities through an enterprise-wide synchronized and coordinated effort,” said Stoney Ross, who is the Joint Munitions Command’s director of equal employment opportunity. “We placed an emphasis on increasing underrepresented cohorts throughout the command and an increased outreach to educational institutions and local communities with less than expected workforce participation.



“We are committed to enhancing and advancing the spirit of diversity, inclusion, and equal employment opportunity within the JMC workforce.”



Ken Gregoire, a human resources specialist for JMC, took part in the BEYA STEM career fair. He shared information about the many career options there are available as a Department of Defense Civilian, how to submit resumes and search for careers on usajobs.gov, and the many benefits of working for JMC.



“Offering the hiring event both virtually and in-person allowed for a more diverse population to attend, both geographically and demographically,” Gregoire said. “Interacting with the people on the ground at the hiring event was an amazing opportunity to share the benefits of Army Civilian employment opportunities as well as the unique and critical missions of AMC and JMC.”



JMC is searching for budget analysts, electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, and facilities maintenance managers across the JMC enterprise and includes Tooele Army Depot in Tooele, Utah, and JMC’s headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois. JMC conducted interviews and issued tentative job offers to the qualified candidates the enterprise was able to reach while attending BEYA STEM.



“As we continue to make people our top priority, diversity and inclusion is an ongoing effort that will continue to instill transparency, trust, and improve communication both up and down, and across our organization,” said Col. Landis Maddox, the commander of JMC. “We will continue to invest in and manage our workforce’s talent, value individuals, and develop Civilians to accomplish the JMC mission optimally.”



JMC had a total of six participants, one JMC Civilian employee on the ground in the Army Materiel Command’s booth for the event and five virtual JMC representatives, which included greeters, hiring managers, and subject matter experts.



To find out about this year’s BEYA STEM award winners, visit: https://www.blackengineer.com/news/the-beya-stem-recognition-program-releases-its-2023-award-winners-list/



Interested in working for JMC? Check out: https://www.usajobs.gov/

