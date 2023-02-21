2nd Fleet, Joint Force Command Norfolk hosts Nordic Defense Cooperation

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet’s (C2F) senior enlisted leadership hosted the Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO) at Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 27, 2023.



C2F’s Fleet Master Chief, Command Master Chief Huben Phillips, hosted NORDEFCO’s top naval enlisted leaders from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden during a tour of C2F and Joint Force Command Norfolk headquarters.



“During this visit, these Nordic leaders are able to see first-hand how our U.S. Sailors enter into naval service and how they are trained in a variety of ratings,” Phillips said. “They are here to ask questions and get direct feedback from those who teach and mentor our U.S. Sailors from the very beginning.”



The NORDEFCO mission is to strengthen its participant’s national defense, explore common synergies and facilitate efficient common solutions.

Similar to the U.S. Navy’s Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Jim Honea, these NORDEFCO members are the senior enlisted leaders in their respective navies. Honea had the opportunity to meet with the leaders at his office in Washington, D.C., where he spoke with them about his vision and focus for the U.S. Navy.



"The visit with our NORDEFCO partners is a wonderful opportunity to keep us connected to discuss similarities between our navies as well as share ideas and solutions that can help our leadership improve our fleets and quality of service for our Sailors," said Honea.



C2F, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment. The fleet’s mission is to develop and employ maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic ensuring access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



For more U.S. 2nd Fleet news and photos, visit facebook.com/US2ndFleet, Https://Www.C2f.Usff.Navy.Mil/, and Twitter - @US2ndFleet

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 10:48 Story ID: 438827 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Fleet, Joint Force Command Norfolk hosts Nordic Defense Cooperation, by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.