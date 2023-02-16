Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 16, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay celebrated the historical and current contributions and legacy of African Americans during a Black History Month event hosted by the Multicultural Committee held at The Anchor on Feb. 16, 2023.



The ceremony included speakers from NSA Souda Bay who highlighted different individuals in U.S. history who helped foster equality in America and among the Armed Forces’ ranks. From activists and civil rights pioneers to leaders in industry, politics, science, culture and more, Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay spoke about these different individuals following up statements with the question “Who am I?” and encouraging the crowd to test their knowledge.



“Who am I,” asked Builder Constructionman Wesley Denchi, assigned to Public Works Department Detachment Souda Bay. “I was the first Black general in the U.S. Army and the second in the U.S. Air Force. I led the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II and played an essential role in integrating the U.S. Air Force. As you can see, I broke many barriers. Who am I? I am Benjamin O. Davis Sr.”



The Souda Bay Multicultural Committee educated the attendees about the creation of Black History Month and highlighted eight individuals who assisted in furthering equality in the U.S. from the U.S. Navy’s first African American vice admiral, Samuel Lee Gravely Jr., to the youngest African American woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood.



“Eight amazing people,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “We have been able to stand on the shoulders of these giants. These amazing men and women are a part of our history, but we are looking at making history every single day. You all are part of this legacy – their legacy – every single day.”



