Welcome to National Engineers Week 2023

Welcome to National Engineers Week! I’m Col. Brooks Schultze, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Southwestern Division in Dallas, Texas.



Engineers Week, or E-Week, is a week-long celebration of how engineers make a difference in our world and an effort raise awareness of the engineering profession.



The celebration of National Engineers Week began in 1951 by the National Society of Professional Engineers in conjunction with President George Washington's birthday. President Washington is considered as the nation's first engineer, notably for his survey work.



Engineer Week is observed by more than 70 engineering, education, and cultural societies, and more than 50 corporations and government agencies.

The purpose of National Engineers Week is to call attention to the contributions to society that engineers make. It is also a time for engineers to emphasize the importance of learning math, science, and technical skills.



Across Corps of Engineers, our mission is to deliver vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, to secure our Nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk. Also, our vision is to ensure we are prepared with Engineering solutions for our Nation’s toughest challenges.



Engineers use specialized basis of knowledge to solve problems. Since we encounter a wide variety of problem sets, we have an equally wide range of engineering disciplines, many of which are highly specialized and developed to solve the myriad of challenges we could face.



Although there are dozens and dozens of different types of engineering disciplines, engineering can be divided into four main categories – chemical, civil, electrical and mechanical engineering. Each of these types requires different skills and engineering education.



With environmental sustainability as a guiding principle, our disciplined Corps team is working diligently to strengthen our Nation’s security by building and maintaining America’s infrastructure and providing military facilities where our servicemembers train, work and live.



If you enjoy and are interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects, then a career in engineering might be in your future. For more information about the Corps of Engineers and what our Engineers do, go to www.swd.usace.army.mil. For USACE job openings in your area, you can visit usajobs.gov.



Through deeds, not words, we are BUILDING STRONG and setting the Pace for engineering – into the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 02:22 Story ID: 438782 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome to National Engineers Week 2023, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.