In the words of founding father Benjamin Franklin, “an investment in knowledge pays the best interest,” and for the 17th Contracting Squadron, those words ring true.

The 17th Contracting Squadron hosted Industry Days, a two-day innovation event dedicated to discussing plans for innovation and development alongside local businesses surrounding all locations of the 17th TRW. The event was held at the Powell Event Center from Feb. 15-16. The event was live-streamed to enable more industry leaders to engage with the future projects the base has planned.

“Industry has always been one of our competitive advantages against our adversaries,” said Maj. Ivan Pinderbey, 17th CONS commander. “Opening our base to industry allowed them to remind our Raiders how and why we need them all in tomorrow’s fight.”

Industry Days included remarks from 17th Training Wing leaders, multiple Q&A panels, and presentations from local academic and economic leaders. With a strong focus on enhancing the training environment, discussions centered on creating a sixth-generation learning environment throughout the 17th TRW.

“The importance of Industry Day is connecting with the end users, said Jedburgh Technology Founder Jason Starkey. “Having the opportunity to come in and meet the actual end users so we can understand and communicate directly with who we're designing a solution for. Because without that, we're really just designing solutions based upon assumptions.”

Events like Industry Days allow the 17th TRW to connect with experts from the private sector and collaborate towards ensuring our graduates are ready to deliver Airpower, Anytime, Anywhere from the moment they arrive at their first operational unit.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 18:12 Story ID: 438757 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sheep Tank: Goodfellow AFB Industry Days, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.