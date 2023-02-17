Innovate, create: 81st CS hosts Tech Expo

The 81st Communications Squadron hosted their annual Tech Expo, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Bay Breeze Event Center.



The 81st CS hosted the Tech Expo as a way to work with industry leaders and bring the latest technology to Keesler.



Over 30 vendors displayed technology for optical communications, fiber optics, cyber security, date encryption, engineering, geolocation, virtual reality and more.



“The industry is where the cutting-edge technology is,” said Maj. Andrea Schaaf, 81st CS commander. “The Tech Expo exposes us to the resources that help us stay ahead of our peer adversaries, exactly where we need to be.”



Under Air Education and Training Command and Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing is moving towards creating transformative sixth-generation learning environments for its technical training students. By implementing various new technologies into training environments, students can achieve core competencies following their preferred learning style.



Several units from Keesler attended the Tech Expo in support of these training transformations.



The 81st CS and the 81st Contracting Squadron subject matter experts were on hand at the Tech Expo to speak to the logistics of purchasing and integrating the technology. The 81st Training Support Squadron Instructional Technology Unit, one of six across the Air Force, also was present to demonstrate the role of virtual reality in technical training.



“Airmen join the Air Force expecting the latest and greatest technologies, and that’s what we owe them,” said Schaaf. “By exposing them to the realm of possibility, the 81st Training Wing can set up these digital natives to hit the ground running once they leave here.”

