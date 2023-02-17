Meade MEDDAC Prepares for New Electronic Health Record

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.—The Fort Meade Medical Department Activity—which includes the Andrew Rader, Barquist, Dunham and Kirk Army Health Clinics and Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center—is transitioning to the new electronic health record, MHS GENESIS, in March 2023.



Staff in military treatment facilities across the National Capital Region Market have been preparing for the implementation to the new system for more than a year.



Preparation has included online and in-person training of new workflows, and the inventory and integration of new equipment.



“During this transition, we’ve slowed our operations down so that our staff can implement the new processes and workflows they’ve learned,” said Fort Meade Medical Department Activity Commander Col. and Kimbrough Director James C. Maker.



Once the new health record is implemented, patients can expect to see temporary interruptions in health care services as providers and clinical staff adjust to new technology and workflows.



“We anticipate that patients will see temporary delays in access to health care such as reduced appointment availability, longer wait times for pharmacy prescription pick up and longer wait times for results at lab and radiology,” said Maker.



Patients can also take steps to prepare for the transition to MHS GENESIS, which will include a Patient Portal that will replace the TRICARE Online (TOL) Secure Patient Portal.



“We’re asking all of our beneficiaries to make your routine appointments early, verify your information in DEERS, request your DS Logon for access to the Patient Portal, request your prescription refills early if you’ve used 50% or more of your current supply and print any medical referrals,” Maker said.



The Meade MEDDAC is responsible for providing ready medical forces that enable health service support and force health protection across multiple clinics throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

