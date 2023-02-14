FIGHT TONIGHT SPOTLIGHT: 80th Fighter Generation Squadron - Senior Airman Joseph Ridders support electrician

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- When 80th FGS maintainers need tools to keep the F-16 Fighting Falcon in top condition, they go to Senior Airman Joseph Ridders and his team to get them.



“As a support electrician, I conduct inspections and repairs to certain tool items to keep them up to date and functional for those on the flightline to use,” Ridders said.



It could be difficult for the aircraft maintainers to get the right tools they need in an efficient manner without Ridders and his team’s efforts. Despite the challenges, Ridders does see the benefits from getting the job done.



“My mission is to ensure tools are serviceable so that when they are requested, they are ready to be used and can fix the aircraft to take the fight north if need be,” Ridders said. “I get to meet and see people and have conversations on the daily,” Ridders said. “I have never been in support until I got here, and I really didn’t see how much they actually did to keep the flight line going.”

