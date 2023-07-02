Enhancing quality of life for the dorm dwellers

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Airmen in the dormitories received a resurfaced basketball court, new furniture and upholstered pool tables between Dec. 16, 2022, and Feb. 9, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

The basketball court, originally built in August 2012, was resurfaced to prevent injuries and promote recreational activity for $28,000.

“Having a new court will facilitate Airmen to play basketball together,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Cochran, 6th Operations Support Squadron intel analyst. “Now we have a new beautiful court, and it will help Airmen stay active.”

The renovation also included replacing outdated furniture from 2008 and beds for $140,000.

“The furniture is outdated, so the Airmen requested bigger beds,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicole Ogilvie, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leader superintendent. “So, we are trying to accommodate their wants.”

The old furniture is being disposed of by the company replacing it and being donated to a ministry.

“The Airman dorm leaders office decided to upgrade the furniture. Since they were at the end of their life cycle.” said Ogilvie.

The maintenance budget is reviewed and planned out in 5-year increments, forecasting what is needed and must be completed by Nov. 30th every year.

“Our office cares about the quality of life for the Airmen,” said Ogilvie. “We want the Airmen to feel comfortable and have nice things.”

Future upgrades to the basketball court backboards are being reviewed in addition to a mini market when the construction is finished on building 378.

“We have 390 rooms right now,” said Ogilvie. “We will have another 66 rooms when the new building opens.”

With the upgrades completed, the dorm residents will now be able to enjoy the new renovations.

“With the upgrades, the Airmen know we care,” said Ogilvie. “We are listening to what the Airmen would like, and we strive to make it happen if possible.”

