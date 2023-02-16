Crossage à l’tonne: Rules

Photo By Meredith Mulvihill | Col. Lindsay R. Matthews, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux commander, and USAG Benelux...... read more read more Photo By Meredith Mulvihill | Col. Lindsay R. Matthews, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux commander, and USAG Benelux Command Sgt. Maj. Gary E. Yurgans practice for a crossage match in Chièvres, Belgium, February 13, 2023. During crossage, participants hit the chôlette with their rabot to reach beer kegs in as few hits as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Meredith Mulvilhill, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

By Luigi Vadala, USAG Benelux Public Affairs Intern



CHIEVRES AIR BASE, Belgium — To ensure the smooth running of the “Crossage à l’tonne” event and everyone’s safety, every crossage player must observe the following instructions:



As part of the crossage celebrations organized on February 22, 2023, in Chièvres and Vaudignies, as well as on February 25, 2023, in Grosage, all crossage players must declare that they are in possession of a civil liability insurance.



It is worth remembering that crossage is a dangerous sport. All participants must be at least 15 years old.



Be particularly careful if driving through the crossage course area between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.



Before each hit, it is highly advised to shout: “Attention, choleeettte!” in order to warn other crossage players. Additionally, please look behind you before hitting the cholette.



If an incident arises during crossage, it is in the interest of all parties to identify the people at fault.



Every crossage player must register at the Tourist Office (TO). By registering, the crossage player receives civil liability insurance provided by the TO. It is important to note, this “civil liability and bodily injuries” coverage only acts as a supplement to the family civil liability insurance the crossage player must already own.



The team leader commits to communicate these rules to the rest of the team.



Every crossage player must have a decent and respectful attitude on the course.



Defective “cholettes” are not allowed. As a reminder, all cholettes must abide by the following dimensions: 4.2 inches high and 3.96 inches in diameter (with a tolerance of .24 inches).



It is strongly advised not to walk on the court with strollers. As a reminder, a crossage course is not a place for children.



In the event of bodily injury arising during crossage, the declarations must immediately be reported to the team leader. The team leader will make sure to communicate the information to the TO within 48 hours by calling +32 (0) 686 459 61 or by email at contact@otchievres.be. Otherwise, no follow-up support will be reserved.



Pets are not allowed on the course.



The organizers deny all responsibility in the event of theft or damage to personal belongings (glasses, smartphones, etc.).



Everyone is bound to comply with the given instructions in terms of safety and respect for others.



Every crossage player is aware of the risks involved during the crossage celebrations and agrees with these rules.