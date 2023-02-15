Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: West Salem students, school staff enjoy snowtubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    West Salem students, school staff enjoy snowtubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Students and staff with the West Salem School District of West Salem, Wis.,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students and staff with the West Salem School District of West Salem, Wis., participate in snowtubing Feb. 10, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.

    The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as snowtubing. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 16:29
    Story ID: 438571
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 213
    Downloads: 0

